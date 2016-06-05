Trending

Guarnier wins Philadelphia Cycling Classic

US road champion increases lead in Women's WorldTour

Image 1 of 39

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) goes after the QOM points

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) goes after the QOM points
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 39

The 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic podium

The 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 39

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the Philadelphia Cycling Classic podium top step

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the Philadelphia Cycling Classic podium top step
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 39

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 39

Nice novelty sized winners cheque for Megan Guarnier

Nice novelty sized winners cheque for Megan Guarnier
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 39

Second place went to Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)

Second place went to Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 39

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) was third

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) was third
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 39

Mara Abbott was the Queen of the mountain winner

Mara Abbott was the Queen of the mountain winner
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 39

The women's field hits Lemon Hill

The women's field hits Lemon Hill
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 39

Canyon-SRAM riders work over the climb to bring back a break

Canyon-SRAM riders work over the climb to bring back a break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 39

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) takes the win in Philly

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) takes the win in Philly
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 39

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) rides in the bunch

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) rides in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 39

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) on the way to The Wall

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) on the way to The Wall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 39

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) has a chat at the team car

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) has a chat at the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 39

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) leading the break

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) leading the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 39

The women's race rolls out of Manayunk

The women's race rolls out of Manayunk
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 39

Today's top three

Today's top three
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 39

The women's peloton hits the base of The Wall

The women's peloton hits the base of The Wall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 39

Best young rider went to Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Best young rider went to Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 39

The photographers scramble to get a shot of Megan Guarnier after her win

The photographers scramble to get a shot of Megan Guarnier after her win
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 39

Hannah Barnes and Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM) lead up Lemon Hill during the second lap

Hannah Barnes and Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM) lead up Lemon Hill during the second lap
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 39

Polish champion Malgorzta Jasinska (Ale Cipollini)

Polish champion Malgorzta Jasinska (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 39

Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini)

Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 39

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) riding up Lemon Hill

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) riding up Lemon Hill
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 39

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 39

The Boels Dolmans team at sign on

The Boels Dolmans team at sign on
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 39

Megan Guarnier signing on before the race start

Megan Guarnier signing on before the race start
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 39

Nothing glamorous pre-race for Boels Dolmans

Nothing glamorous pre-race for Boels Dolmans
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 39

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) riding up Lemon Hill

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) riding up Lemon Hill
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 39

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) sitting in the bunch

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 39

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) wins the sprint for third

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) wins the sprint for third
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 39

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic win

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic win
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 39

Plenty of time for Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) to celebrate her victory

Plenty of time for Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) to celebrate her victory
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 39

Elena Cecchini (Canyon SRAM) and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and on 'The Wall'

Elena Cecchini (Canyon SRAM) and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and on 'The Wall'
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 39

Mara Abbott leading up 'The Wall' during the race

Mara Abbott leading up 'The Wall' during the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 39

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) during the fourth lap

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) during the fourth lap
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 39

Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 39

Natalia Franco (Colombian National Team)

Natalia Franco (Colombian National Team)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 39

The women head out for another lap

The women head out for another lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Women’s WorldTour leader Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic by a huge margin in a final sprint atop Manayunk Wall. Led out by teammate Karol-Ann Canuel, the US road champion won the sprint ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in second and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) in third.

Related Articles

Guarnier's surprise win in Philly bodes well for Olympic gold dreams

"Karol-Ann was amazing and led my up the climb. It's a surprise win because I didn't expect to win today. I went with a kick at the end, and ooh la la, no one followed me," said Guarnier, who extended her WorldTour lead. "I'll defend this jersey one day at a time."

On the last lap, Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-Ridebiker) made a solo attack to distance herself from the main field. It wasn’t until she gained a healthy 20-second lead that the peloton reacted and several riders tried to attack out of the field to bridge across.

Dragoo, who won a stage at the Energiewacht Tour in similar fashion, calmly took sips from her water bottle as she pushed on her pedals over Lemon Hill and along Kelly Drive.

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), who was in the earlier breakaway, tried to bridge to Dragoo with Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) on her wheel.

When the field came back together, Jessica Parra (Colombia) took a flyer but was quickly joined by Amber Neben (Bepink), one of nine long-list riders for the US women’s team for the road events at the Olympic Games.

The two riders were not strong enough to hold off the entire peloton as they raced into downtown Manayunk, and they were caught by the field led by Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank. Canyon-SRAM took over the front of the peloton, followed by Canyon-SRAM and Boels-Dolmans.

Guarnier positioned herself in third wheel heading into the chicane, behind Canuel, before the base of the final climb. Canuel sprinted up the climb with Guarnier on her wheel, and set her free to sprint for the day’s victory with 150 metres to go.

How it unfolded

The stars of the Women’s WorldTour lined up at the top of Manayunk Wall prepared to take on six laps of a challenging 19.7km course for a total of 118km of racing.

An early breakaway set off with three riders that included Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini) and Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM).

On the first trip over Manayunk Wall, Stephens took full points toward the QOM competition. Two-time Giro Rosa winner Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) bridged across to the three leaders but Kröger struggled to stay with her companions and fell off pace. She never made it back up to the breakaway.

Abbott stormed off the front of the breakaway on the second climb over Manayunk to pick up the next set of QOM points. Although Stephens was initially gapped off on the steeper sections of the climb, she clawed herself back up to Abbott on the descent. Both riders are also on the US long list for the women’s road races at the Olympic Games in Rio in August.

The gap grew to 40 seconds on the third lap along Kelly Drive as Abbott flicked her elbow signalling to Stephens to take her fair share of pulling at the front. As Abbott and Stephens hit the base of the climb up Manayunk Wall, Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA) tried to bridge across to the pair.

On the climb for the third time, Abbott again floated and rode away from Stephens to pick up full QOM points, and Stephens once again dragged herself back up to the world-class climber.

The main field was only 30 seconds behind, as Canyon-SRAM set the pace. Nalder never made it up to the breakaway, switched for the next chaser Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman-Supermint). Bayer struggled just a few seconds off the back of the leaders as they approached Lemon Hill.

The field was back together at the base of the fourth time up Manayunk Wall, led by Abbott and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare). Stephens, who settled into the field further back on the climb, got extra encouragement from a super fan wearing only American-flag-printed underwear. The man, who looked an awful lot like US racer Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), sprinted along side her for the final 150 metres of the climb.

The field bunched up after the descent as they approached Lemon Hill, in anticipation of the penultimate climb up Manayunk Wall, ahead of the last lap of the race.

Abbott continued to prove to be the strongest climber in the group as she again led the field up main climb through Manayunk to pick up full points in the QOM competition, securing the win in that category as well as the sprint category. Close behind, Stevens sat in fifth wheel, followed by Guarnier, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and what was left of the field.

Organisers rang the bell signifying the final lap, and much like the men’s race, the hunt for the day’s victory came down to the last lap.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans2:59:22
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:03
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans0:00:09
5Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:11
6Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
7Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:13
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:14
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:16
11Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
12Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:19
13Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:25
14Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
15Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
16Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:00:29
17Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:33
18Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:34
19Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:37
20Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:38
21Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:00:42
22Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:46
23Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48
24Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:00:53
25Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:00:54
26Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
27Sofia Arreola (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:55
28Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:56
29Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:00
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans0:01:01
31Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:03
32Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:01:05
34Ana Cristina Sanabria (Col) Colombian National Team0:01:06
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:09
36Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:10
37Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
38Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
39Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:01:12
40Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:16
41_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:18
42Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
43Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:24
44Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Colombian National Team
45Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:01:26
46Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans
47Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:28
48Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
49Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombian National Team0:01:29
50Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:30
51Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
52Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:32
53Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:33
54Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:42
55Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
56Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:45
57Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:01:50
58Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
59Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:03
60Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:08
61Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
62Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink0:02:12
63Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
64Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:13
65Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:22
66Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:37
67Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:11
68Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
69Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:07
70Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:16
71Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:05:27
72Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:30
73Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:26
74Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:53
75Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:28
76Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:08:24
77Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:48
78Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team0:10:30
79Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:52
80Holly Breck (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:10:53
81Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:57
82Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:10:58
83Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:11:26
84Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:11:28
85Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
87Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:14:12
DNFRocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFErica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFSilva Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
DNFNatalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFAnna Knauer (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFAmanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFNina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFSofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFNatalia Franco (Col) Colombian National Team

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2:59:55
2Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:04
3Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:13
4Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:00:32
5Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:37
6Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:00:55
7Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:57
8Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:38
10Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:15
11Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team0:09:57
12Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:10:55

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini5pts
2Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High55pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
3Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini1

QOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High55pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
3Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team1

QOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High53
3Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team1

QOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling5pts
2Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

QOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High53
3Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team1

Final QOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High516pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank12
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank6
4Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
5Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling5
6Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
8Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team2
9Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High58:59:00
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:16
3Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:32
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:00:45
5Rally Cycling0:00:47
6Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:54
7BTC City Ljubljana0:01:43
8Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
10Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:52
11Bepink0:02:16
12Astana Women's Team0:02:17
13Ale Cipollini0:02:48
14Colavita/Bianchi0:03:01
15Colombian National Team0:03:05
16Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:53
17Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:02
18Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:12:47

Latest on Cyclingnews