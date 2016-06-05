Image 1 of 39 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) goes after the QOM points (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 39 The 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 39 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the Philadelphia Cycling Classic podium top step (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 39 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 39 Nice novelty sized winners cheque for Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 39 Second place went to Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 39 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) was third (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 39 Mara Abbott was the Queen of the mountain winner (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 39 The women's field hits Lemon Hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 39 Canyon-SRAM riders work over the climb to bring back a break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 39 Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) takes the win in Philly (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 39 Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) rides in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 39 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) on the way to The Wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 39 Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolman) has a chat at the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 39 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 39 The women's race rolls out of Manayunk (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 39 Today's top three (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 39 The women's peloton hits the base of The Wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 39 Best young rider went to Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 39 The photographers scramble to get a shot of Megan Guarnier after her win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 39 Hannah Barnes and Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM) lead up Lemon Hill during the second lap (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 39 Polish champion Malgorzta Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 39 Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 39 Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) riding up Lemon Hill (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 39 Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 39 The Boels Dolmans team at sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 39 Megan Guarnier signing on before the race start (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 39 Nothing glamorous pre-race for Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 39 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) riding up Lemon Hill (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 39 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 39 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 32 of 39 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 33 of 39 Plenty of time for Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) to celebrate her victory (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 34 of 39 Elena Cecchini (Canyon SRAM) and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and on 'The Wall' (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 35 of 39 Mara Abbott leading up 'The Wall' during the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 36 of 39 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) during the fourth lap (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 37 of 39 Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 38 of 39 Natalia Franco (Colombian National Team) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 39 of 39 The women head out for another lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Women’s WorldTour leader Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic by a huge margin in a final sprint atop Manayunk Wall. Led out by teammate Karol-Ann Canuel, the US road champion won the sprint ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in second and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) in third.

"Karol-Ann was amazing and led my up the climb. It's a surprise win because I didn't expect to win today. I went with a kick at the end, and ooh la la, no one followed me," said Guarnier, who extended her WorldTour lead. "I'll defend this jersey one day at a time."

On the last lap, Allie Dragoo (Twenty16-Ridebiker) made a solo attack to distance herself from the main field. It wasn’t until she gained a healthy 20-second lead that the peloton reacted and several riders tried to attack out of the field to bridge across.

Dragoo, who won a stage at the Energiewacht Tour in similar fashion, calmly took sips from her water bottle as she pushed on her pedals over Lemon Hill and along Kelly Drive.

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), who was in the earlier breakaway, tried to bridge to Dragoo with Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) on her wheel.

When the field came back together, Jessica Parra (Colombia) took a flyer but was quickly joined by Amber Neben (Bepink), one of nine long-list riders for the US women’s team for the road events at the Olympic Games.

The two riders were not strong enough to hold off the entire peloton as they raced into downtown Manayunk, and they were caught by the field led by Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank. Canyon-SRAM took over the front of the peloton, followed by Canyon-SRAM and Boels-Dolmans.

Guarnier positioned herself in third wheel heading into the chicane, behind Canuel, before the base of the final climb. Canuel sprinted up the climb with Guarnier on her wheel, and set her free to sprint for the day’s victory with 150 metres to go.

How it unfolded

The stars of the Women’s WorldTour lined up at the top of Manayunk Wall prepared to take on six laps of a challenging 19.7km course for a total of 118km of racing.

An early breakaway set off with three riders that included Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Anna Trevisi (Ale Cipollini) and Mieke Kröger (Canyon-SRAM).

On the first trip over Manayunk Wall, Stephens took full points toward the QOM competition. Two-time Giro Rosa winner Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) bridged across to the three leaders but Kröger struggled to stay with her companions and fell off pace. She never made it back up to the breakaway.

Abbott stormed off the front of the breakaway on the second climb over Manayunk to pick up the next set of QOM points. Although Stephens was initially gapped off on the steeper sections of the climb, she clawed herself back up to Abbott on the descent. Both riders are also on the US long list for the women’s road races at the Olympic Games in Rio in August.

The gap grew to 40 seconds on the third lap along Kelly Drive as Abbott flicked her elbow signalling to Stephens to take her fair share of pulling at the front. As Abbott and Stephens hit the base of the climb up Manayunk Wall, Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA) tried to bridge across to the pair.

On the climb for the third time, Abbott again floated and rode away from Stephens to pick up full QOM points, and Stephens once again dragged herself back up to the world-class climber.

The main field was only 30 seconds behind, as Canyon-SRAM set the pace. Nalder never made it up to the breakaway, switched for the next chaser Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman-Supermint). Bayer struggled just a few seconds off the back of the leaders as they approached Lemon Hill.

The field was back together at the base of the fourth time up Manayunk Wall, led by Abbott and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare). Stephens, who settled into the field further back on the climb, got extra encouragement from a super fan wearing only American-flag-printed underwear. The man, who looked an awful lot like US racer Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel), sprinted along side her for the final 150 metres of the climb.

The field bunched up after the descent as they approached Lemon Hill, in anticipation of the penultimate climb up Manayunk Wall, ahead of the last lap of the race.

Abbott continued to prove to be the strongest climber in the group as she again led the field up main climb through Manayunk to pick up full points in the QOM competition, securing the win in that category as well as the sprint category. Close behind, Stevens sat in fifth wheel, followed by Guarnier, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and what was left of the field.

Organisers rang the bell signifying the final lap, and much like the men’s race, the hunt for the day’s victory came down to the last lap.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans 2:59:22 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:03 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans 0:00:09 5 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:11 6 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 7 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:13 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:14 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:16 11 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 12 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:19 13 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:25 14 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 15 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 16 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:00:29 17 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:33 18 Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:34 19 Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:37 20 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:38 21 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:00:42 22 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:00:46 23 Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48 24 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:00:53 25 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:00:54 26 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 27 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:55 28 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:56 29 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:00 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans 0:01:01 31 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:03 32 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:01:05 34 Ana Cristina Sanabria (Col) Colombian National Team 0:01:06 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:09 36 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:10 37 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 39 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:01:12 40 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:01:16 41 _pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:18 42 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 43 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:01:24 44 Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Colombian National Team 45 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:01:26 46 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans 47 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:28 48 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 49 Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombian National Team 0:01:29 50 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 51 Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team 52 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:32 53 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:33 54 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:01:42 55 Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 56 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:45 57 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:01:50 58 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 59 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:02:03 60 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:08 61 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 62 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink 0:02:12 63 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 64 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:13 65 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:22 66 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:37 67 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:03:11 68 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 69 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:07 70 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:16 71 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 0:05:27 72 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:30 73 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:26 74 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:06:53 75 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:07:28 76 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:08:24 77 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:48 78 Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team 0:10:30 79 Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:52 80 Holly Breck (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:10:53 81 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:57 82 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 83 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:11:26 84 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 0:11:28 85 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 86 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 87 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:14:12 DNF Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Silva Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink DNF Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Anna Knauer (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Natalia Franco (Col) Colombian National Team

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 2:59:55 2 Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:04 3 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:00:13 4 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:00:32 5 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:37 6 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:00:55 7 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:57 8 Jessica Parra (Col) Colombian National Team 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:38 10 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:15 11 Manuela Escobar (Col) Colombian National Team 0:09:57 12 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 0:10:55

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5 pts 2 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 5 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 1

QOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 5 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 1

QOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 3 3 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 1

QOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

QOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 3 3 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team 1

Final QOM Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 16 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 12 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 6 4 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 5 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 5 6 Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 7 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 8 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team 1