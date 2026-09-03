Florian Lipowitz returns to racing seven weeks on from Tour de France-ending crash – here's what's left of his season

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German racer makes comeback from Tour de France crash at Giro della Toscana, with Road Worlds also on his mind

Florian Lipowitz at the finish of stage 2 of the Tour de France in Barcelona
Florian Lipowitz is returning to racing after his Tour de France crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven weeks on from his Tour de France-ending crash, Florian Lipowitz is making his racing return, the German racer heading to the late-season Italian Classics to end his 2026 season.

Lipowitz, along with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe co-leader Remco Evenepoel, was in contention for the Tour podium when he crashed during the stage 16 time trial in Thonon-les-Bains. He suffered a broken collarbone in the fall, which meant he left the race from fifth overall.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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