'I want to win more races no matter what they are' – Lennert Van Eetvelt switches Lotto for NSN in three-year deal

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Belgian Lennert Van Eetvelt behind two Lotto Intermarché teammates lining up for sign-on
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Image credit: Getty Images)
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NSN have signed Belgian racer Lennert Van Eetvelt on a three-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Van Eetvelt joins after racing for Lotto-Intermarché for the past four seasons, having come up through Lotto's development ranks.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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