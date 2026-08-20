'We can make quick decisions' - Megan Guarnier switches from driver's seat to race bike to guide US women's team at Philadelphia Cycling Classic

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Former Women's WorldTour champion was the last woman on the podium at US UCI race 10 years ago

Megan Guarnier of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team in the WorldTour leader&#039;s jersey in 2018
Megan Guarnier of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team in the WorldTour leader's jersey in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time USPro road champion Megan Guarnier retired after 2018 but made a surprise return to racing earlier this year at USPro Road National Championships and finished 11th in the road race. She then continued director duties, staying stateside while Technical Director Tim Mitchell handled any international races for the CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Firm team.

The two planned to co-manage the next big UCI race in the US, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on August 30. Now Guarnier has found her way from a seat in a team car to the saddle of a team bike, headed back to a race she won in 2016, which was the last year for the "Philly Classic". The race is back and so is Guarnier.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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