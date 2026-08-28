Former British champion Pfeiffer Georgi ends 8-year Picnic-PostNL spell to join UAE Team L'IMAD

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25-year-old to boost UAE's lead-out and Classics departments on a three-year contract

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: Pfeiffer Georgi of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 23rd Tour of Flanders 2026 - Ronde van Vlaanderen - Women&#039;s Elite a 164.1km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 05, 2026 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pfeiffer Georgi is on the move to UAE Team L'IMAD. (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former triple British champion Pfeiffer Georgi will leave Picnic-PostNL at the end of the year, moving to UAE Team L’IMAD on a three-year deal.

Only 25 years old, Georgi has been with Picnic since turning professional in 2019 and will provide UAE with leadership skills and a tactical nous beyond her years.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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