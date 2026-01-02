Tour de Suisse Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse Women overview Dates June 17-21, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Tour de Suisse Women Previous winner Marlen Reusser (Movistar)

2026 Tour de Suisse Women information

The 2026 Tour de Suisse Women has a new date and a new format, with race organisers announcing that the men's and women's races will be combined, both held over five days, with both races held on the same days and the same stage locations.

Organisers claimed the concept is based on three values: innovation, interaction and Swissness.

Each stage will start and finish in the same location, creating more interaction and an enhanced fan experience, with more circuit stages. The Tour de Suisse claimed it is creating a new ecosystem of riders, sponsors, host regions, media, and fans.

The inaugural edition of the Tour de Suisse Women was held in 2021, and it joined the Women's WorldTour in 2023. It was not the first Tour de Suisse for women, as a five-day event was held in 2001 and won by American all-rounder Kim Baldwin.

In 2021, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overtaking Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in the second and final stage of the race.

The second edition of the Tour de Suisse Women moved up to the UCI Pro Series and expanded to four stages in 2022, adding a time trial to the road stages. Once again, the final stage saw a dramatic battle for overall victory. Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) took the stage win on day four and the overall title in 2022.

In 2023, its first foray onto the Women's WorldTour calendar, Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) secured the overall victory, with her team winning three of the four stages.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) followed up with the overall win in 2024, winning three of the four stages.

in 2025 Marlen Reusser (Movistar) attacked with 9km to go to win the stage and the overall classification. Reusser topped the final GC with 36 seconds on Vollering, and 1:56 on Niewiadoma-Phinney.

