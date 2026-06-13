Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Paula Blasi tames the Tourmalet to take stage 2 victory and commanding overall lead

Race Results
By published

Spaniard in a league of her own over the mighty mountain

DURANGO, SPAIN - MAY 19: Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Development Team celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 25th Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria 2026 a 113km one day race from Durango to Durango on May 19, 2026 in Durango, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Paul Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) took control of the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées with a storming solo victory on stage 2 on Saturday.

The Spanish sensation, who has won the Amstel Gold Race and the Vuelta Femenina in a breakthrough 2026 season, continued her rise with an untouchable climbing performance over the mighty Col du Tourmalet.

Latest Videos From
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.