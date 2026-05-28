Tour de Suisse Women past winners

Race-histories
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Champions 2021-2025

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ on second place, race winner Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar - Yellow Leader Jersey and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON/SRAM zondacrypto on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 4 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser won the Tour de Suisse Women in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tour de Suisse Women past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Marlen Reusser (Sui) Movistar

2024

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2023

Marlen Reusser (Sui) SD Worx

2022

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

2021

Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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