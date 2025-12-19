UCI seeking rule change which will allow transferring riders to wear new team kit before January 1

'The regulation change will definitely happen, with contracts starting on November 1'

(From L) Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe’s German rider Florian Lipowitz, Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel and Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic attend a press conference in the media day of their new team in Binissalem on Mallorca Island on December 10, 2025. (Photo by Jaime REINA / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel wearing a non-branded hoodie at a press conference for his new team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a strange sight that we see every year, one that appears to be unique to cycling – riders at training camps with their new teams standing out among the crowd clad in the colours of their former teams.

The UCI contract rule, which upholds that strange state of affairs – 2.15.139: 'The riders may not, for the duration of the present contract, work for any other team or advertise for any other sponsors…' before the contract switchover date of December 31 – may now be changing, however.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

