Sarah Gigante breaks femur in training, ending hopes of racing World Championships in Rwanda

Climbing star Sarah Gigante has suffered a broken femur in training, ruling out her end-of-season goals in the process, her team AG Insurance-Soudal announced on Saturday.

Gigante has starred in the Grand Tours throughout 2025, taking two stage wins and finishing second at the Giro d'Italia Women, before backing it up with an impressive Tour de France Femmes campaign that saw her finish sixth on GC.

A broken femur is the latest chapter of bad luck in her career, with this successful year coming off the back of a return from iliac artery surgery last December. Gigante has already had surgery following her femur injury, and will now start the long road to full fitness once again.

"Tough news, Sarah Gigante suffered a broken femur in training. The surgery went well, and now begins her road to recovery," read a post from AG Insurance Soudal on X.

"Known for her fighting spirit, Sarah will face this challenge head-on, and the whole team will be by her side."

Gigante provided a more in-depth update on her Instagram, with a picture of her smiling from a hospital bed. She had been hoping to compete at Worlds in Kigali come September as a key objective, with the hilly course suiting her pure climbing prowess, but now her attention will turn to another gradual comeback.

"My short but sweet stint as Sarah 3.0 was pretty good, so I figured the next step was to level up to Sarah 4.0…." said Gigante.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’m super disappointed to have broken my femur in training on Thursday (ouch), but the operation went very well and I’m already counting down until I can eventually ride again.

"I was so looking forward to hopefully representing Australia at a hilly World Champs in Rwanda and to then finish off my season in Italy, but at least the four races I did this year were all great ones…and I sure know how to nail a comeback! For now, it’s time for some R & R and working on my mental resilience even more."

Gigante only managed 23 race days in 2025 after her return to racing at the Tour of Norway back on May 31. She then competed at the Tour de Suisse before her successful appearances at the Giro and Tour in July.