Sarah Gigante breaks femur in training, ending hopes of racing World Championships in Rwanda

Australian climbing star undergoes successful surgery and starts long road to recovery once again

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sarah Gigante during the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Climbing star Sarah Gigante has suffered a broken femur in training, ruling out her end-of-season goals in the process, her team AG Insurance-Soudal announced on Saturday.

Gigante has starred in the Grand Tours throughout 2025, taking two stage wins and finishing second at the Giro d'Italia Women, before backing it up with an impressive Tour de France Femmes campaign that saw her finish sixth on GC.

"My short but sweet stint as Sarah 3.0 was pretty good, so I figured the next step was to level up to Sarah 4.0…." said Gigante.

"I’m super disappointed to have broken my femur in training on Thursday (ouch), but the operation went very well and I’m already counting down until I can eventually ride again.

"I was so looking forward to hopefully representing Australia at a hilly World Champs in Rwanda and to then finish off my season in Italy, but at least the four races I did this year were all great ones…and I sure know how to nail a comeback! For now, it’s time for some R & R and working on my mental resilience even more."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

