UCI Gravel World Series: Romy Kasper and Andreas Stokbro Nielsen sweep up at first edition of The Wolf

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Gustav Frederik Dahl and Elisa Serné claim second spots at new Danish race

a motorcyclist pictured at the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 11 October 2025, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
The UCI Gravel World Championships in 2025, The Wolf is a qualifying event for the 2026 edition in Western Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romy Kasper (PAS Racing) and Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Swatt Club) claimed inaugural wins at the new UCI Gravel World Series race in Northern Denmark, The Wolf.

Saturday's event took place in wet conditions at times on a 54km loop, with the elite men tackling three laps and the elite women racing two laps of the terrain, which varied from wide, fast gravel sectors to more challenging forest roads. There was also a technical section early on that passed the moat of Voergaard Castle, which split the field.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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