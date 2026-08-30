UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Valentina Corvi wins women's U23 XCO title

Italy's Valentina Corvi continued her dominating run this season, claiming the U23 women's title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in front of her home nation crowd at Vale di Sole.

Corvi went to the front early and stayed there, stretching the gap to 15 seconds by lap three and then crossing the line with a 43 second margin to Switzerland's Anina Hutter.

Compatriot Monique Halter was third at 1:55 behind the newly crowned world champion. Halter won the short-track title earlier on Thursday.

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It was the second time in this Championships that Corvi has gone to the podium to claim a rainbow jersey, with the U23 World Series leader who has such a big advantage she can already lay claim to the title, part of the winning Italian XC team relay squad.

The 22.6km women's U23 race over 6 laps was the opening event on Sunday, with men's U23 race plus the elite women's and men's races running afterward and drawing the Mountain Bike World Championships to a close.

More to come ....

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 Position Rider Time 1 Valentina Corvi (Italy) 1:19:34 2 Anina Hutter (Switzerland) +43 3 Monique Halter (Switzerland) +1:55 4 Fiona Schwibler (Switzerland) +2:30 5 Rafaelle Carrier (Canada) +3:34 6 Florencia Monsalvez Rojo (Chile) +3:52 7 Mara Winter (Switzerland) +4:08 8 Katrin Embacher (Austria) +4:13 9 Bloeme Kalis (Netherlands) +4:19 10 Bethany-Ann Jackson (Great Britain) +4:45