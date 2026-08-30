UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Valentina Corvi wins women's U23 XCO title

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Italian beats Switzerland's Anina Hutter and Monique Halter

Valentina Corvi (Italy) celebrates her under-23 MTB Cross-country Olympic (XCO) World Championships victory
Valentina Corvi (Italy) celebrates her under-23 MTB Cross-country Olympic (XCO) World Championships victory (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Italy's Valentina Corvi continued her dominating run this season, claiming the U23 women's title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in front of her home nation crowd at Vale di Sole.

Corvi went to the front early and stayed there, stretching the gap to 15 seconds by lap three and then crossing the line with a 43 second margin to Switzerland's Anina Hutter.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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