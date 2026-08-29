Human Powered Health's makeover continues with another big-name signing in Yara Kastelijn

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Yara Kastelijn races away from her rivals with an attack to win the Vuelta a Burgos atop the Lagunas de Neila summit finish
Vuelta a Burgos winner Yara Kastelijn is Human Powered Health's newest major signing for the 2027 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Human Powered Health have continued their 2027 makeover with another major transfer, announcing the signing of Dutch racer Yara Kastelijn.

29-year-old Kastelijn has spent her top-level career to date at Fenix-Premier Tech, whom she joined when they were known as Ciclismo Mundial in 2020.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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