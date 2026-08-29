Human Powered Health's makeover continues with another big-name signing in Yara Kastelijn
Dutchwoman is seventh new face for ambitious US team, who are aiming for improved mentality as well as results – Analysis
Human Powered Health have continued their 2027 makeover with another major transfer, announcing the signing of Dutch racer Yara Kastelijn.
29-year-old Kastelijn has spent her top-level career to date at Fenix-Premier Tech, whom she joined when they were known as Ciclismo Mundial in 2020.
Along the way, she's developed into a top rider, excelling in the hills and mountains on the road and winning a European title in cyclo-cross. Alongside top 10s at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Vuelta Femenina, she also won a stage of the 2023 Tour de France with a 19km solo into Rodez.
This season, Kastelijn scored the first stage race win of her career, beating Evita Muzic and Uso Ostolaza on the final-day Lagunas de Neila summit finish to win the Vuelta a Burgos. Second place at Itzulia Women is another 2026 highlight.
"I really liked the confidence they have in me. I spoke once with them, and it really felt like home. It's the trust they have in me to be a good GC contender, and I really think that I can do it in this environment," Kastelijn said as Human Powered Health announced her signing.
"I'm very grateful for everything Fenix-Premier Tech did for me. I'm very thankful for the brothers Roodhooft and my trainer, but I'm now ready for this next step, and I am really looking forward to it."
Human Powered Health have been the most active team in the Women's WorldTour this transfer season, with Kastelijn's signature their seventh for 2027.
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The US squad has greatly upgraded their sprint lineup with the triple addition of Letizia Paternoster, Amalie Dideriksen, and Sofia van Rooijen.
They're joined on the incoming list by punchy pairing Quinty Ton and Marta Lach, while the fourth Dutch rider on the incoming list is neo-pro Fee Knaven.
Kastelijn is expected to slot in as a premier GC rider on the team, said general manager Ro De Jonckere, with the Tour de France Femmes her big goal of next season. Her best result to date is 17th place at the 2025 edition.
"Yara has already shown that she can do that. She has the strength to be a factor in the hardest one-day races, but she also has the consistency and resilience required to fight for a GC over several days," she said.
"That ability to be competitive across a whole stage race is particularly valuable because it gives us another rider who can take responsibility when the biggest opportunities arise."
Analysis
The signing of Yara Kastelijn is another statement of intent from Human Powered Health, who, since stepping up to the Women's WorldTour in 2022, have largely lingered towards the bottom of the rankings.
The team isn't bringing in any superstars from the very top tier of riders but instead building with a host of strong racers capable of taking results at a variety of races.
In Kastelijn, they have a rider who has scored some big results and who still appears to be improving, as her results in Spain this year have shown. The team believes that a signing of this calibre will not only change their outlook, results-wise, but will also alter the squad's mentality.
"We believe she can make a significant difference to our results. But also to the mentality and ambition of the team. For us, that is exactly what a major signing should do," De Jonckere said.
The team has had a good summer, led in results by two other Dutch riders, Thalita De Jong and Nina Buijsman, who raced to 13th and 16th at the Tour de France Femmes.
It remains to be seen how the trio will fit together next season, if they're all still at Human Powered Health. Kastelijn, De Jong, and Buijsman would make a very solid GC trio, though the contracts of both De Jong and Buijsman are up this winter.
In any case, Kastelijn's signing shows their ambition for the coming years and should see Human Powered Health bag some major results and victories, something which has been lacking for the team.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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