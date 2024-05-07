Key Bridge disaster among factors as Maryland Cycling Classic postponed until 2025

By
published

Race to return 'with more vigour and momentum' next year

The start of the Maryland Cycling Classic in 2023
The start of the Maryland Cycling Classic in 2023 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic have announced this year's race, due to take place on September 1, will be postponed until 2025, saying the shipping disaster that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March has heavily impacted traffic in the area, and holding the race could add to the difficulties for area residents.

The bridge, a section of Interstate 695, fell after being struck by a cargo ship in the early hours of March 26, killing six construction workers who were doing maintenance on the bridge. The Baltimore Sun estimated 30,000 trips per day now have to take a longer route on I-95 via the Fort McHenry Tunnel or I-895 through the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel to cross the Patapsco River.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.