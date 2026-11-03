Giro d'Italia Women 2027 route – The complete stage-by-stage guide

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Full details of all nine stages for the 2027 edition

Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2027 route map
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
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Race organisers, RCS Sport, revealed route details for the 38th edition of the Giro d'Italia Women at a presentation in Rome on Tuesday. The race is set to take place across the country's northern regions from May 29 to June 6 in 2027.

For the second year in a row, the race will be held directly after the men's Giro d'Italia, with the first weekend of the women's race overlapping the final weekend of the men's.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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