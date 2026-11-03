Giro d'Italia Women 2027 route – The complete stage-by-stage guide

Race organisers, RCS Sport, revealed route details for the 38th edition of the Giro d'Italia Women at a presentation in Rome on Tuesday. The race is set to take place across the country's northern regions from May 29 to June 6 in 2027.

For the second year in a row, the race will be held directly after the men's Giro d'Italia, with the first weekend of the women's race overlapping the final weekend of the men's.

This year's Giro d'Italia Women will begin in Viareggio and include one mountain time trial, two mid-mountain stages, three sprint stages, and three mountain stages (including two mountaintop finishes), with the peloton racing a total of 1,132km before finishing at Monte Bianco.

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Stage 1: Viareggio to Viareggio, 124km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

The opening day of racing is a three-star difficulty held on a circuit in Viareggio with a 124km race that includes 1,200m of elevation. The main circuit will include a climb up the Pitoro, which will be tackled four times, and the stage winner and the first pink jersey will be awarded in Viareggio.

Climbs:

Pitoro, 6.5km

Pitoro, 38.7km

Pitoro, 70.9km

Pitoro, 103.1km

Stage 2: Massa to Genova, 139km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

The peloton will take on another three-star hilly race from Massa to Genova on the second day of racing. They will compete over 139km that includes two categorised ascents over the Passo del Bracco and the San Martino di Noceto before the descent into the coastal city of Genova. The stage includes 2,100m of elevation gain.

Climbs:

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Passo del Bracco, 67.3km

San Martino di Noceto, 112km

Stage 3: Cogorno to Viadana, 171km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

On the third day of racing, the peloton will tackle the longest of all the stages at 171km from Cogorno to Viadana. Although they will crest the day's only categorised ascent, Passo del Bocco at the 20km mark, it is a two-star stage, and the race is mainly downhill and undulating all the way to the finish line in Viadana. There is 1350m of elevation gain.

Climbs:

Passo del Bocco, 20km

Stage 4: Credaro to Passo della Presolana (Castione della Presolana), 131km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

The first mountain test will be held on the fourth stage as the peloton takes on 131km from Credaro to the top of Passo della Presolana (Castione della Presolana), which the organisers class as four stars.

The stage will include four categorised climbs over the Forcellino di Bianzano, Ganda, Colle di Zambla and then the mountaintop summit of Passo della Presolana, an 11km climb that averages 5.4% but reaches pitches of 10% near the top. There is 3,500m of elevation gain.

Climbs:

Forcellino di Bianzano, 45.1km

Ganda, 65km

Colle di Zambla, 91.8km

Passo della Presolana, 131km

Stage 5: Cassano d'Adda to Cassano d'Adda, 140km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

The only one-star stage of this nine-day race, stage 5 will surely be one for the sprinters, with only 300m of elevation gain. The peloton will take on 140km in and around Cassano d'Adda.

Stage 6: Bergamo to Madesimo-Valle Spluga, 137km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

It is the first of two five-star stages and the second mountain finish of this race as the peloton tackles 137km from Bergamo to Madesimo-Valle Spluga. The route will include two major ascents, mid-stage over the Passo San Marco, a 19.6km climb with an average gradient of 7.4% but with pitches as steep as 15%, followed by the summit finish at Madesimo-Valle Spluga, a 19.3km ascent with an average gradient of 6.3% and maximum gradients reaching 13%. This will be a day where the race is won or lost with another 3,550m of elevation gain.

Climbs:

Passo San Marco, 56.6km

Madesimo-Valle Spluga, 137km

Stage 7: Carugate to Rho, 147km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

Stage 7 is another two-star day to give the peloton some reprieve from the climbing as they race 147km from Carugate to Rho, that includes 1,000m of elevation gain. There is only one categorised climb on the course at Sirtoti, located in the first quarter of the race.

Climbs:

Sirtoti, 40.5km

Stage 8: Valdigne Tudor, ITT, 11km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

The peloton will be treated to a mountain time trial on the penultimate day of racing. The route is held along an 11km course at Valdigne Tudor. The mid-race checkpoint is located 5.7km into the race against the clock. The 11km climb will vary between 4.2% and 9% gradient with a total of 500m of elevation gain.

Stage 9: Monte Bianco, 132km

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women / RCS Sport)

The final day of racing at the Giro d'Italia Women will include 3,950m of elevation gain across 132km at Monte Bianco. There will be four categorised climbs at Doues, Verrogne, Saint-Nicolas and Colle de San Carlo, before the final climb to the finish line where the overall winner will be crowned.

The two toughest climbs of the day will be over Verrogne and Colle de San Carlo.

The ascent over Verrogne will test the riders with a stair-step ascent. The first section is 7.4Km at 7.9%, and the second section is 5.6km at 6.9%, with a 2km undulating downhill in between.

The Colle de San Carlo is a 10km climb with steep sections at the beginning that reach 15%, and the overall gradient is 9.8%.

Climbs: