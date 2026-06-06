Giro d'Italia Women queen stage shortened due to 'unstable sheet of ice that could fall onto the road' on Colle delle Finestre

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Race organisers forced to stop well before planned Sestriere finale with the riders already on final climb

SESTRIERE - VIALATTEA, ITALY - MAY 31: Simon Yates of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes climbing to the Colle delle Finestre (2172m) while fans cheers during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 20 a 205.3km stage from Verres to Sestriere - Vialattea 2036m / #UCIWT / on May 31, 2025 in Sestriere - Vialattea, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Colle dell Finestre during the 2025 men's Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to an "unstable sheet of ice that could fall onto the road", organisers have been forced to shorten stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Women, and relocate the finish of the key mountain stage to Sestriere to 1km from the top of the Colle delle Finestre.

The dramatic news was announced with 7.5km of the 18.1km climb remaining on the race's social media, after there were reports of the road being blocked at the top of the climb following an avalanche.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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