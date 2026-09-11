Season over for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

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Former Tour de France Femmes winner 'will take the time to rest and recover' say Visma-Lease a Bike team

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike Women crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 5 a 140km stage from Macon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais / #UCIWWT / on August 05, 2026 in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will not race again in 2026, her Visma-Lease a Bike team confirmed on Friday.

The Frenchwoman was off the pace and under the weather during her Tour de France Femmes title defense last month and left the race with two stages remaining.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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