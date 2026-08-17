Vuelta a España 2026 stage 19 preview

Stage 19: Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona

Date: September 11, 2026

Distance: 210.8km

Elevation gain: 3,987

Start time: 12:06 CEST

Finish time: 17:14 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 Another GC day as we close in on the end of the race (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

At 210.8 kilometres, stage 19 is one of the longest stages of the Vuelta a España, and will be prime breakaway hunting terrain but the final first category climb could also launch a GC battle.

Leaving Vélez-Málaga on the Costa del Sol, the route follows the coast for 10 kilometres to Málaga before turning inland. The first major ascent comes 70 kilometres further in as the race enters the Serranía de Ronda. Two second category climbs in quick succession, Puerto de Las Abejas and Puerto del Viento, will soften legs, followed by more climbing over the next 63 kilometres.

Then a 23-kilometre descent brings the riders back to the coast at San Pedro de Alcántara, where they will follow the Mediterranean for around 20 kilometres before tackling the decisive final climb to Peñas Blancas which returns three years after Richard Carapaz’s victory in 2022.

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Climbs

Puerto de Las Abejas (cat. 2, 14.5km at 4.3%), km. 91

Puerto del Viento (cat. 3, 13.1km at 3.7%), km. 111.3

Peñas Blancas. Estepona (cat. 1, 18.7km at 6.5%), km. 210.8

Sprints

Sprints

Estepona, km. 186.1

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