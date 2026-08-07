No fairytale Mont Ventoux comeback for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as team still without answers on underwhelming Tour de France Femmes

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'Looking at last year's programme and this year's programme doesn't give us any insight for this moment, but we will do it, of course, afterwards' says team manager Rutger Thijssen

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike Women crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) may have already conceded that her Tour de France Femmes GC bid was likely over a few days ago, but she was still hoping to salvage a result from this race. Unfortunately, after a punishing day on Mont Ventoux, she is still waiting for that comeback.

Despite vowing to keep going in search of success here, and many pointing to Ventoux as a long climb that might suit her abilities even if she's been struggling with the punchier efforts, it wasn't a much better day for the Frenchwoman, who was one of the first major riders to be dropped at the base of the climb.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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