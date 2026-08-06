Visma-Lease a Bike rewrite Tour de France Femmes GC strategy after Pauline Ferrand-Prévot loses more time

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Femke de Vries now the team's best placed GC rider in eighth at 3:11

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike Women prior to the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026 - Stage 3 a 156.5km stage from Geneva to Poligny / #UCIWWT / on August 03, 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike were forced to rewrite their Tour de France Femmes race strategy after defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot lost a further 2:35 on stage 5, with Femke de Vries now the team's best-placed rider in the GC.

Ferrand-Prévot could still attack on the slopes of Mont Ventoux to try to win the stage but admitted that her chances of defending her 2025 Tour victory are now borderline non-existent.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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