The morning after winning the time trial, Stefan Küng pulls out of the Vuelta a España

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The Swiss rider is on flying form ahead of Worlds

Stefan Kung celebrates after winning stage 18 of the 2026 Vuelta a España in Jerez de la Frontera, on September 10, 2026. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner of the Vuelta a España’s stage 18 time trial, Stefan Küng has abandoned the race, reputedly to concentrate on the upcoming World Championships in Montréal.

The Tudor Pro Cycling rider put in a blistering ride to win Thursday’s 32.1km individual time trial by almost three seconds, ahead of Briton Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and is clearly keen to capitalise on the fine form which also brought him victory in the Tour de Pologne closing stage TT.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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