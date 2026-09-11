'You've got that pressure in your head' - Kern Pharma hit final days of Vuelta a España in last-ditch battle to continue in 2027

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Seven-year-old Spanish Pro Team will fold at end of season if no new sponsors emerge

Team Equipo Kern Pharma prior to stage 11 of the 2026 Vuelta a España in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Kern Pharma's future remains uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)
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At a time when local fans are celebrating the renaissance of Enric Mas and the reemergence of Movistar as a major GC player, you might be forgiven for thinking that Spanish cycling is hitting a new high. However, not so far behind the scenes, things are not so looking nearly so rosy for the professional sport.

A few months back when Kern Pharma, a Navarran pharmaceutical company, announced they were going to end their backing of their ProTeam at the end of 2026, there were high hopes that a new sponsor could be found in time for 2027.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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