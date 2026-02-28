'It's like our minds are all connected' - Unspoken understanding between teammates helps power Demi Vollering to first-ever victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Unusual victory salute a special sign of thanks to teammates after solid collaboration and support on the road to Ninove

Demi Vollering celebrates as she crosses the line to win the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time and again during her winner's press conference, Demi Vollering paid tribute to her FDJ United-Suez teammates for playing a crucial role in her first-ever victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Vollering's own contribution to her latest triumph was hardly a small one, of course, outsprinting Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) with a powerful sprint from the front on the uphill drag to Ninove.

