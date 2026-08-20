'Out of my comfort zone' – Kim Le Court-Pienaar breaks new ground in Tour of Britain Women sprint finish en route to Montreal Worlds bid

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'Today I tried to fit in with the sprinters, which was fun' says Mauritian champion after third place in Blackpool

Kim Le Court-Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal Team crosses the finish line during the 11th Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026
Kim Le Court-Pienaar is en route to the Montreal Worlds via the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court-Pienaar is among a host of riders revving up for the Road World Championships this week, with glory at a challenging Tour of Britain Women a potential byproduct of her preparation for the last big goal of 2026.

The Mauritian champion returned to action in the north of England in good form following her most recent outing at the Tour de France Femmes. Earlier this month, she scored a stage win and a top-10 overall finish in Nice, and she's already up to third in the GC here.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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