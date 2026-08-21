Tour of Britain Women: Kim Le Court-Pienaar soars to spectacular victory atop The Great Orme on stage 3
Mauritian champion moves into the overall lead of the race
Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) soared to a spectacular victory atop The Great Orme on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women, moving into the overall lead of the race in the process.
The Mauritian champion attacked from the bottom of the 2.5km finishing climb on The Great Orme and soloed to the finish.
She crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Movistar) and 20 seconds ahead of Caroline Andersson (Liv AlUla Jayco).
Le Court-Pienaar also takes the overall lead of the race, taking the green leader's jersey from Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), who placed 10th.
On an attritional, hilly stage through North Wales, Movistar did most of the work, reducing the peloton to fewer than 30 riders when the race turned towards the coast, but more riders came back on the run-in to Llandudno.
More to follow
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Stage 3 Results
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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