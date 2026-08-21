Tour of Britain Women: Kim Le Court-Pienaar soars to spectacular victory atop The Great Orme on stage 3

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) soared to a spectacular victory atop The Great Orme on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women, moving into the overall lead of the race in the process.

The Mauritian champion attacked from the bottom of the 2.5km finishing climb on The Great Orme and soloed to the finish.

She crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Movistar) and 20 seconds ahead of Caroline Andersson (Liv AlUla Jayco).

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Le Court-Pienaar also takes the overall lead of the race, taking the green leader's jersey from Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), who placed 10th.



On an attritional, hilly stage through North Wales, Movistar did most of the work, reducing the peloton to fewer than 30 riders when the race turned towards the coast, but more riders came back on the run-in to Llandudno.

More to follow

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Stage 3 Results