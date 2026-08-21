Tour of Britain Women: Kim Le Court-Pienaar soars to spectacular victory atop The Great Orme on stage 3

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Mauritian champion moves into the overall lead of the race

THE GREAT ORME, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Kim Le Court-Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026, Stage 3 a 104.7km stage from Mold to The Great Orme / #UCIWWT / on August 21, 2026 in The Great Orme, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) soared to a spectacular victory atop The Great Orme on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women, moving into the overall lead of the race in the process.

The Mauritian champion attacked from the bottom of the 2.5km finishing climb on The Great Orme and soloed to the finish.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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