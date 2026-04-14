La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 4 preview
May 6, 2026, Stage 4: Monforte de Lemos to Antas de Ulla, 115km
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As the Vuelta heads toward the mountains, stage 4 brings the field a 115km race that begins in Monforte de Lemos. There are two category 3 ascents during this stage, starting with the Alto de Oural at 19.5km and then the Alto de A Vacariza at 83.6km. It won't be a flat finish as the parcours looks to take a turn upward in the final kilometres to the finish line in Antas de Ulla.
Climbs
- Alto de Oural at 19.5km
- Alto de A Vacariza at 83.6km
- Uphill finish line in Antas de Ulla
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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