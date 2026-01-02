La Vuelta Femenina 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally La Vuelta Femenina overview Date May 3-10, 2026 Distance Row 1 - Cell 1 Start location Row 2 - Cell 1 End location Row 3 - Cell 1 UCI class Women's WorldTour Previous edition 2025 La Vuelta Femenina Previous winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime)

La Vuelta Femenina information

The fourth edition of the modern La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es will take place from May 3-10, 2026. The Spanish stage race has become the de facto third Grand Tour on the women's WorldTour calendar.

Last year, the new La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es, was a seven-day stage race, while the previous eight editions of the event were known as the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta and held at the end of the season in September. The 2206 race will consist of eight stage.

The race started in 2015 as a one-day event, won by US sprinter Shelley Olds. The race was added to the Women's WorldTour the following year, where Jolien D'hoore won back-to-back editions in 2016 and 2017.

Expanding to a two-day race in 2018, Ellen van Dijk, then racing for Team Sunweb, claimed the overall title largely due to a commanding opening team time trial. Lisa Brennauer went on to win consecutive titles in 2019 as a two-day race and in 2020 when the race moved into a three-day format.

Annemiek van Vleuten then took three consecutive titles. At the 2021 race, she dominated the individual time trial and the mountain stage to secure overall victory. In 2022, the Movistar rider attacked on the Fuente las Varas, the penultimate climb of stage 2, and jumped into a lead she would carry to the conclusion on stage 5 in Madrid. In 2023, the seven-day race presented the riders with a challenging and mountainous event, where Van Vleuten claimed the overall title by just nine seconds over Demi Vollering after a thrilling battle for the red jersey.

In 2024, racing for SD Worx-ProTime, Demi Vollering captured two stage victories en route to claiming the overall title.

On the final stage, she had enough of a lead to high-five fans near the finish and lift her bike in celebration after crossing the line. Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease A Bike) finished second overall, 1:49 in arrears while Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) was third.

Vollering won again in 2025, this time for the FDJ-Suez team. She dominated the final mountain stage to Lagunas de Neila, winning alone with an attack and so securing her overall race lead.

She was joined on the podium by Marlen Reusser (Movistar), who finished second at 1:01. Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) was third overall at 1:16.

