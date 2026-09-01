'Something is clearly not as it should be' – Mads Pedersen weighs up Vuelta a España exit amid World Championships form fears

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'I would like to keep going in the race but also it has to make sense at one point' says Dane

VALL D&#039;ALBA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 7 a 149.48m stage from Vall d&#039;Alba to Aramon Valdelinares 1965m / #UCIWT / on August 28, 2026 in Vall d&#039;Alba, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pedersen has not been at his best this Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has revealed he is weighing up his continued participation in the Vuelta a España amid a lack of form that is causing concerns ahead of the World Championships.

The Danish rider won the Worlds in 2019 but is so far off his usual sparkling best at this Vuelta that he questioned whether he’s even good enough at this moment in time to take one of his country’s eight spots for the road race in Montréal on September 27.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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