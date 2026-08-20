'A huge step-up and a lot to learn' – Kate Courtney swiftly adapting to WorldTour racing with FDJ United-Suez at the Tour of Britain Women

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Kate Courtney racing through the rain in the peloton during stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women
Kate Courtney racing through the rain in the peloton during stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Kate Courtney's road cycling adventure continues at this week's Tour of Britain Women, where the American racer is getting her first taste of Women's WorldTour racing at the five-day event.

She's already a multidisciplinary star, with two mountain bike world titles and several major gravel wins on her palmarès. Earlier this summer, she added the American road title to that list of triumphs before joining FDJ United-SUEZ in early July.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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