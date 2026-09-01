'Initially frustrated, but mostly disappointed' - Switch of tactics at Vuelta a España fails to reward Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike

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After teammate and double stage winner Matthew Brennan controlled breaks, Van Aert claims fourth in uphill dash for line

Wout Van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike rides in the Green points jersey on stage 10
Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike rides in the Green points jersey on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

An unexpected switch of roles by Visma-Lease a Bike at the Vuelta a España on stage 10 certainly kept their rivals guessing, but finally failed to pay off as Wout van Aert finished fourth after his teammates Matthew Brennan and Sepp Kuss kept the breakaways under control.

Brennan and Van Aert had pulled off a stunning two-part strategy on stage 2, with the Belgian attacking in the closing kilometres, drawing out the peloton and even keeping then-race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in check before the Briton then sprinted for the win.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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