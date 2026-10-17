'Getting back to this point has been a journey of its own' - Fem van Empel one spot off podium at Berencross on return to racing

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After 50 weeks away from competitive cycling, three-time cyclo-cross World Champion 'happier than ever' with new team

Fem van Empel rides a recon before the women&#039;s elite race of Berencross at Meulebeke, Belgium
Fem van Empel rides a recon in new red colours of Specialized TMRW before the women's elite race of Berencross at Meulebeke, Belgium (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fifty weeks ago Fem van Empel last pinned on a race number. The three-time cyclo-cross World Champion then walked away from racing for an extended break. On Saturday, she returned to action at the C2 Berencross in Meulebeke with a fresh setup for cyclo-cross, Specialized TMRW, and a fresh reboot to her burgeoning career.

"It’s been nearly a year since my last race, and getting back to this point has been a journey of its own. Taking a step back wasn't easy, but I am incredibly proud of the choices I’ve made. Looking forward to racing again! Let's have some fun. See you tomorrow," she posted to Instagram.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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