Fem van Empel rides a recon in new red colours of Specialized TMRW before the women's elite race of Berencross at Meulebeke, Belgium

Fifty weeks ago Fem van Empel last pinned on a race number. The three-time cyclo-cross World Champion then walked away from racing for an extended break. On Saturday, she returned to action at the C2 Berencross in Meulebeke with a fresh setup for cyclo-cross, Specialized TMRW, and a fresh reboot to her burgeoning career.

"It’s been nearly a year since my last race, and getting back to this point has been a journey of its own. Taking a step back wasn't easy, but I am incredibly proud of the choices I’ve made. Looking forward to racing again! Let's have some fun. See you tomorrow," she posted to Instagram.

And the young Dutch rider jumped into the mud and the fray again, working her way around the West Flanders course in Meulebeke for fourth place.

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In late October last year, the 23-year-old Dutch rider celebrated her 50th career victory in cyclo-cross, winning in the mud at Exact Cross Heerderstrand. A week later she stopped racing during Koppenbergcross and then took time off "for my mental health and well-being", leading to a permanent separation from her Visma-Lease a Bike team.

The three-time cyclo-cross World Champion, a free agent to start 2026, confirmed a contract with FDJ United-Suez in September as her "new adventure", the French Women's WorldTour squad registering a new cyclo-cross team for the 2026-2027 season, Specialized TMRW.

"I took the time to recover. And I have been happier than ever since. I have traveled a lot. In doing so, I got to know myself in a different way. I wouldn't have missed this for the world," she said prior to Beremcross to VRT, the Flemish-speaking broadcaster, which was reported by NOS.

"I had lost the joy of cycling. I was no longer able to pursue top-level sport in the way I would like."

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Marie Schreiber rode away from the field and continued her streak of podiums in early-season C2 cyclo-cross races with a third victory in four starts. Behind the Luxembourg rider, a wave of Dutch riders filled the next eight spots, Anik van Alpen (777TV CX) in second and Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) in third, with Van Empel sprinting ahead of Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech).

"The number of times I have been on a cyclo-cross bike this year can be counted on the fingers of one hand. It takes a bit of getting used to starting here again. It won't all look as stylish as it should today. But I am taking the time to work on that as well," she said.

Van Empel was the first of the four riders to debut with Specialized TMRW this season, other teammates Anja Grossmann, Amandine Muller and Célia Gery yet to start their cyclo-cross seasons. Last year Gery earned the women's U23 bronze medal at Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst, while Muller was fifth, both racing for France.

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