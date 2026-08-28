'Full focus on World Championships' – Mads Würtz Schmidt chasing a set of rainbow bands to add to The Traka and Unbound titles in 2026

News
By
Published

European championships defence next challenge along the way for the Danish gravel rider who has rarely been off the top step this season

Denmark&#039;s Mads Wurtz Schmidt (red jersey) rides in the pack during the men&#039;s elite race at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht, on October 12, 2025. Photo by Marcel van Hoorn / ANP / AFP
Mads Würtz Schmidt among the 2025 Gravel World Championships peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to imagine a more successful gravel season than Mads Würtz Schmidt has already had in 2026, with the Danish rider sweeping up The Traka 360 and Unbound 200, but there is one more title that he is focussing on adding to that list – world champion.

Not surprisingly, after the season start Würtz Schmidt had, a short mid-year break was on the cards, but now the rebuild has begun with that very clear target in mind.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.