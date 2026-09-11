'I can't even really remember what happened' – Emotional Eddie Dunbar masters Vuelta a España breakaway again after long road back to his best

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Irishman conquers summit finish from breakaway on stage 19 despite thinking he had little chance in the morning

Team Q36.5&#039;s Irish rider Eddie Dunbar celebrates on the podium after winning the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026 cycling tour, a 210.8 km race between Velez-Malaga and Alto de Peñas Blancas, on September 11, 2026. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello-Q36.5) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello Q36.5) is no stranger to setbacks, with crashes seemingly always coming for him as often as he has shown his brilliance throughout his career. But after a long road back from being hit by a motorcyclist back in March and breaking his ankle, he was back at the pinnacle on Friday, winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España.

Twice a winner already at the Tour of Spain, Dunbar added a third in stunning fashion from the breakaway to Peñas Blancas, launching an explosive late surge in the final two kilometres to chase down and convincingly beat Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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