'Why not both?' – Remco Evenepoel kicks off 'Project Canada' with big ambitions and good feelings for Grands Prix de Québec and Montréal

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Belgian eyeing up a big few weeks with GPs, time trial world title defense and a big chance at another road race rainbow jersey

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 01: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 45th Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2026 a 221,1km one day race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian / #UCIWT / on August 01, 2026 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France runner up Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will return to racing for the first time since the Clásica San Sebastián this week, tackling the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal as he chases some lofty goals in the final part of the season.

'Project Canada', as he dubbed it on Strava, includes this week's two Grands Prix, followed by the World Championships in Montréal, where he'll seek to defend his world title in the time trial next weekend, and then add a second road race victory to his palmarès the following Sunday.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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