'He's the kind of guy who will look for every opportunity' – With nothing to prove, will Richard Carapaz cause chaos for Enric Mas on final Vuelta a España mountain stage?

News
By
Published

Rivals more than aware Ecuadorian will be on the move again on stage 20, as he warns 'There are a lot of climbs in sequence, just how I like'

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enric Mas (Movistar) may be in the lead of the ongoing Vuelta a España, and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is the closest to his hold over the red jersey, but it's persistent attacker Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) who likely holds the key to whether Saturday's final mountain stage turns the race completely on its head.

Perhaps the most exciting rider in the whole peloton, everyone knows that Carapaz, at some point, at any moment, is going to attack if the road presents an opportunity for him. Even when it doesn't, and logic is against him, his pink jersey still seems to be on the move or threatening to potentially disappear up the road.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.