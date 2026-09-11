'Tomorrow could be the most important day of my career' - Stage 20 of Vuelta a España will be pivotal for leader Enric Mas

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Primož Roglič at 1:37 remains main threat as Mas closes in first ever Grand Tour win

Enric Mas reacts to an attack by Primoz Roglic on stage 19 of the 2026 Vuelta a Espana
Enric Mas shut down all of the attacks on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enric Mas remained comfortably in red on Friday's first of two decisive final mountain top finishes in the Vuelta a España, but he recognised that surviving Saturday's mammoth stage 20 through the Sierra Nevada is key to overall success.

The Alto de Peñas Blancas summit climb on Friday saw Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Decathlon CMA CGM lay down a steady pace for their respective leaders and the closest rivals to Mas overall, Primož Roglič and Felix Gall, while EF Education-EasyPost's Juan Felipe Rodríguez Contreras also put in a lengthy spell on the front for Richard Carapaz.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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