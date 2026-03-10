Dwars door Vlaanderen Women past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 2012 to 2025

Elisa Longo Borghini wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
Elisa Longo Borghini wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Year

Winner

2025

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

2024

Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

2023

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service

2021

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar

2020

Not held due to pandemic

2019

Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo

2018

Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Sunweb

2017

Lotta Henttala (Fin) Cervélo-Bigla

2016

Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle-High5

2015

Amy Pieters (Ned) Liv-Plantur

2014

Amy Pieters (Ned) Giant-Shimano

2013

Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano

2012

Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos

