Dwars door Vlaanderen Women past winners

Year
Winner
2025
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
2024
Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023
Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
2021
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
2020
Not held due to pandemic
2019
Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
2018
Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Sunweb
2017
Lotta Henttala (Fin) Cervélo-Bigla
2016
Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle-High5
2015
Amy Pieters (Ned) Liv-Plantur
2014
Amy Pieters (Ned) Giant-Shimano
2013
Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
2012
Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
