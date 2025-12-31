Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview Date April 1, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Start time Row 4 - Cell 1 Finish time Row 5 - Cell 1 Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Previous winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

Elisa Longo-Borghini won Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women information

The 14th edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen Women will take place in Belgium on April 1, 2026.

The Belgian race has been held on the same mid-week date as the men's race since it was created in 2012 by organisers Flanders Classics.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won in 2024, having prevailed against Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) with a long-ranged attack.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) claimed victory and the donkey prize in 2025, with a powerful 30km solo effort to also took her 50th career win. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium in Waregem.

Amy Pieters has amassed the most victories with three consecutive top placings across 2014, 2015 and 2016 while Ellen van Dijk scored two victories, in 2018 and 2019.

The route is usually 120-130km in distance and serves as a final tune-up for the Tour of Flanders, a few days later.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.