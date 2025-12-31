Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2026

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview

Date

April 1, 2026

Start location

Finish location

Distance

Start time

Finish time

Category

Women's WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women

Previous winner

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime on second place race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ and Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose and take a selfie on the podium ceremony after the 13rd Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 Womens Elite a 1285km one day race from Waregem to Waregem UCIWWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo-Borghini won Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women information

The 14th edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen Women will take place in Belgium on April 1, 2026.

The Belgian race has been held on the same mid-week date as the men's race since it was created in 2012 by organisers Flanders Classics.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won in 2024, having prevailed against Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) with a long-ranged attack.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) claimed victory and the donkey prize in 2025, with a powerful 30km solo effort to also took her 50th career win. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium in Waregem.

Amy Pieters has amassed the most victories with three consecutive top placings across 2014, 2015 and 2016 while Ellen van Dijk scored two victories, in 2018 and 2019.

The route is usually 120-130km in distance and serves as a final tune-up for the Tour of Flanders, a few days later.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

