Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Elisa Longo Borghini launches long-range solo attack and lands 50th career victory

Lotte Kopecky best of chasers ahead of Elisa Balsamo in tight battle for rest of podium

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) rides solo to victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) rides solo to victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) used her trademark late-race attack to net a solo victory at the mid-week Dwars door Vlaanderen, in what is often referred to as the dress rehearsal for the Tour of Flanders.

The Italian Champion bridged across to a fading breakaway, and without even taking a breathe, launched herself off the front in what was a 30km solo effort into the finish line to take her 50th career win in Waregem.

