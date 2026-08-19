Abel Balderstone breaks contract to join UAE Team Emirates-XRG

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'We believe he has the potential to continue developing' says UAE boss of new signing

TEULADA MORAIRA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 07: Abel Balderstone of Spain and Team Caja Rural - Seguros RGA competes during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 4 a 172km stage from La Nucia to Teulada Moraira on February 07, 2026 in Teulada Moraira, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced another new signing for next season, with the Spanish rider Abel Balderstone joining on a three-year contract.

Balderstone has ridden for the Caja Rural team since turning professional four years ago, and he had a contract in place with the Spanish second-division team through 2027.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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