Abel Balderstone breaks contract to join UAE Team Emirates-XRG

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced another new signing for next season, with the Spanish rider Abel Balderstone joining on a three-year contract.

Balderstone has ridden for the Caja Rural team since turning professional four years ago, and he had a contract in place with the Spanish second-division team through 2027.

However, an opportunity to join the world's top-ranked team was too good to pass up, and he has negotiated an early exit in order to line up by the side of Tadej Pogačar from next year.

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"For me, joining UAE Team Emirates-XRG is a dream that I’ve had since I was a kid. I’m really excited and highly motivated to begin this new project, where I’m looking forward to growing as a rider alongside the team.

"I’m excited to enjoy the experience and to learn from all the riders in the team. I believe this will be a very important step in my career and an environment where I can show the best version of myself, continue improving as a rider and make a big step forward."

Balderstone, who hails from Catalonia whose surname is explained by his English father, came through Caja Rural's development set-up before turning professional in 2023.

He claimed the Spanish time trial title – his only career victory to date – in 2025, and has continued his progression in 2026 with a Tour de France debut and fourth place overall at O Gran Camiño, won by his future teammate Adam Yates.

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He is seen as a versastile asset who could develop into a valuable domestique at WorldTour level.

"We are very pleased to welcome Abel into our team. He is a rider who has shown good progression over the past few seasons," said UAE Team Emirates-XRG principal, Mauro Gianetti.

"We believe he has the qualities to fit very well into our structure and also the potential to continue developing. He is entering an important period of his career and we are happy to welcome him to the team for the next three years."