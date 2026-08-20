UAE Team Emirates-XRG have a new sprinter as young Italian is promoted from the Gen Z squad

Davide Stella is promoted to the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad from the development team for 2027

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have extended their spate of transfer announcements, revealing the promotion of Davide Stella from their development team to the WorldTour squad.

Aged just 20, Stella will join Tadej Pogačar in the top-tier team on a three-year contract after two seasons with UAE Emirates Gen Z team.

A pure sprinter, the Italian has gained plenty of experience racing with the WorldTour team, riding nine days last season and beginning this year at the AlUla Tour, though he failed to finish after suffering injuries in a nasty crash.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

He returned to competition in April, winning a stage of the Volta a Portugal do Futuro, the Under 23 race. Stella is also an accomplished track racer, winning multiple World and European titles at Junior and Under-23 levels.

"This step up means so much to me. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid, and making it a reality now gives me the chance to set new goals and chase even bigger dreams with the team," Stella said.

"It’s been a tough season but I’ve worked hard to turn things around and I’m very thankful to all the great people around me and to the team for making this possible."

UAE have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, Stella joining Marco Frigo and Abel Balderstone as new arrivals at the Emirati squad next. Earlier this month they revealed that Isaac Del Toro had extended his contract through to the end of the 2031 season.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stella looks set to fill a sprinting hole soon to be vacated by Juan Sebastian Molano, who has been heavily linked with a move away from UAE in 2027.

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.