UAE Team Emirates-XRG have a new sprinter as young Italian is promoted from the Gen Z squad

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20-year-old Davide Stella signs a three-year deal with the top-ranked team

Davide Stella (UAE Team Emirates - Gen Z) during the Deutschland Tour 2025. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Davide Stella is promoted to the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad from the development team for 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have extended their spate of transfer announcements, revealing the promotion of Davide Stella from their development team to the WorldTour squad.

Aged just 20, Stella will join Tadej Pogačar in the top-tier team on a three-year contract after two seasons with UAE Emirates Gen Z team.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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