Andrea Bagioli moves to XDS-Astana in 2027 as Kazakh team continue busy week on the transfer market

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The Italian rider switches teams after three seasons at Lidl-Trek

Andrea Bagioli rides at the 2026 Tour de Suisse for Lidl-Trek
Andrea Bagioli at this year's Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Bagioli transfers to XDS-Astana in 2027 on a two-year deal, marking another move by Alexandr Vinokurov's outfit as part of a productive rebuild for next season. The versatile 27-year-old spent three years at Lidl-Trek.

XDS-Astana's transfer activity began with the mid-season signing of Victor Langelotti from Netcompany Ineos. The Monegasque rider jumped into action for the Kazakh team at the Tour of Poland and the Vuelta a España, though he was forced to withdraw from that race on stage 9 due to injuries sustained in a crash.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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