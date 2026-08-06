'I was a big fan of Mark Cavendish when he raced for this team' – Soudal-QuickStep sign versatile Tim Torn Teutenberg from Lidl-Trek

News
By
Published

24-year-old aiming to improve in the sprints and grab more opportunities in the Classics

Tim Torn Teutenberg of Germany and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila -Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Aosta, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep have announced their first new transfer for the 2027 season, with versatile German rider Tim Torn Teutenberg joining from Lidl-Trek on a two-year deal.

Teutenberg had raced for Lidl-Trek's WorldTour team since 2025, having impressed as an U23 rider on their development squad, winning Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and the Olympia's Tour in 2024.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.