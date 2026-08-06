'I was a big fan of Mark Cavendish when he raced for this team' – Soudal-QuickStep sign versatile Tim Torn Teutenberg from Lidl-Trek

Soudal-QuickStep have announced their first new transfer for the 2027 season, with versatile German rider Tim Torn Teutenberg joining from Lidl-Trek on a two-year deal.

Teutenberg had raced for Lidl-Trek's WorldTour team since 2025, having impressed as an U23 rider on their development squad, winning Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and the Olympia's Tour in 2024.

Since turning professional, the 24-year-old has yet to land a victory, but has shown great promise in sprints – both going for his own ambitions and as a lead-out, time trials, and as a potential Classics star.

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"I'm delighted to join this team. I’ve admired Soudal Quick-Step since I was young and was a big fan of Mark Cavendish when he raced for The Wolfpack," said Teutenberg on the team's website.

"It’s a squad with an extraordinary legacy in the Classics, which are the races where I hope to keep improving. At the same time, I also want to develop as a sprinter, so next season will be about finding the right balance between the two."

The team will be known as Soudal Safety Jogger when the German first pins on a race number for them in 2027, with development team rider Ceriel Desal the only other confirmed new arrival for next season.

With GC rider Mikel Landa on his way back to Euskaltel-Euskadi, the Belgian team will be led by Tim Merlier and Paul Magnier in 2027, both in sprints and at the Classics, where Teutenberg could slot in as a valuable support rider.

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But he should also get his chance to develop as a sprinter at the races they aren't at, with hopes of matching some of his best results as an U23 rider in the Classics: "I’ve never raced Paris-Roubaix since turning professional, but I hope that by joining this team I’ll get the opportunity to do so and support the squad as best I can in the fight for a great result on the French cobbles."

"Tim has already shown that he is a very versatile rider. He has the speed to compete in bunch sprints, he can perform well in the Classics, and he has also demonstrated his qualities in time trials and on the track," said team CEO Jurgen Fore.

"That versatility, combined with his ambition to improve and his strong work ethic, makes him an exciting rider for the future.

"We believe he is a great fit for our team and our philosophy. He is still young, eager to learn and ready to take the next step in his career. We are looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons and helping him continue his development. We are confident that, together, we can achieve some great things."