'To practice and get better naturally' - Isaac del Toro shows consistency in men's elite time trial at Road World Championships despite flatter course

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Mexican rider wants to be 'smart, sharp' for next Sunday's elite road race

Isaac del Toro (Mexico) finishes in top 10 at the men&#039;s elite individual time trial in Montreal at UCI Road World Championships
Isaac del Toro (Mexico) finishes in top 10 at the men's elite individual time trial in Montreal at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexico’s Isaac del Toro rode a smooth time trial to finish in a creditable sixth position among the elite men in Montréal at the opening day of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. It was one place lower than where he finished last year on his elite debut, with this year's flat, technical course far less suited to his capabilities.

His efforts represented consistency, and a build for next week’s elite road race. In the absence of his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Tadej Pogačar, the 22-year-old will enter as one of the top favourites.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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