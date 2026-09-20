Isaac del Toro (Mexico) finishes in top 10 at the men's elite individual time trial in Montreal at UCI Road World Championships

Mexico’s Isaac del Toro rode a smooth time trial to finish in a creditable sixth position among the elite men in Montréal at the opening day of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. It was one place lower than where he finished last year on his elite debut, with this year's flat, technical course far less suited to his capabilities.

His efforts represented consistency, and a build for next week’s elite road race. In the absence of his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Tadej Pogačar, the 22-year-old will enter as one of the top favourites.

"Being honest, in the World Championships, overall throughout the year, I think it's always good to do one more [race] than one less," Del Toro told a small group of media, including Cyclingnews, after the finish about not just focusing on a single discipline at Road Worlds.

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"That's why I do it - not really to peak for performance, but more to practice and get better naturally. Last year, in a little bit hilly course, I was fifth, and now sixth. I think I can be proud about my progress.

"Being honest today, even if I do less, not my numbers or whatever in the result, I can still be happy with the effort. No real risk, and overall, all went as we could predict."

He went on to talk about his form following his win in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal last Sunday, where he out-sprinted French rival Paul Seixas to take a maiden victory at the race; a positive portent for next weekend’s road race.

"It was a good first time, I would say," he said about winning the GP. "Yeah, we hope for the best. I have good legs, keeping the mind in its place, trying to be easy with no rush. Nothing is already in the book, so we need to be smart, sharp, and we'll see how it goes."

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Cyclingnews asked the Mexican rider about his time in Canada so far, and had he found anything surprising about his two races so far in Montréal.

"What can I say? There are a lot of things, but for me it's quite new racing on circuits like this. I did it many years ago, and now coming back like this is super special.

"And the people, a little bit different than Europe; the vibe, and the style."

He admitted he was most looking forward to holiday after next Sunday’s race. But first, he has work to do.

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