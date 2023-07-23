Live coverage

Tour de France Stage 21 Live: The celebratory ride to Paris

By Stephen Farrand
published

Rain could disrupt Champs Elysees sprint as Vingegaard crowned overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard is on stage with his  Jumbo-Visma teammates.

We will surely soon see him toasting his victory in the early kilometres. 

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard is poised to take his second Tour de France overall victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're 20 minutes from the start of stage 21. 

After a still emotional Thibaut Pinot, KOM winner Giulio Ciccone leads Lidl-Trek on stage. He is covered in polka-dot from head to toe.

Lidl - Trek's Italian rider Giulio Ciccone celebrates on the podium with the best climber's polka dot (dotted) jersey after the 17th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166 km between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, in the French Alps, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP Getty Images)

The teams are currently signing on and ready to celebrate in Paris.

The start of the 115km final stage starts inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome that will host the track events of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After Saturday's stage in the east of France, the riders have travelled to Paris by team bus for today's final stage.

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the 21st and final stage of  the 2023 Tour de France.

