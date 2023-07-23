Live coverage
Tour de France Stage 21 Live: The celebratory ride to Paris
Rain could disrupt Champs Elysees sprint as Vingegaard crowned overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard is on stage with his Jumbo-Visma teammates.
We will surely soon see him toasting his victory in the early kilometres.
We're 20 minutes from the start of stage 21.
After a still emotional Thibaut Pinot, KOM winner Giulio Ciccone leads Lidl-Trek on stage. He is covered in polka-dot from head to toe.
The teams are currently signing on and ready to celebrate in Paris.
The start of the 115km final stage starts inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome that will host the track events of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
After Saturday's stage in the east of France, the riders have travelled to Paris by team bus for today's final stage.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the 21st and final stage of the 2023 Tour de France.
