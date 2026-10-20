Ben O'Connor returns to Decathlon CMA CGM

Grand Tour specialist Ben O'Connor will return to Decathlon CMA CGM in 2027 after two years with Jayco AlUla, the French team has announced.

O'Connor, 30, rode for Decathlon for four seasons between 2021 and 2024, winning stages of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España and finishing second overall at the Vuelta, before signing for Jayco AlUla in 2025.

Whilst his time at Jayco has been successful, with another Tour de France win added to his palmarès, he hasn't quite reached his previous GC heights whilst wearing their jersey, and will now return to the team where he had many of his biggest successes.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"Ben O'Connor is back home!" the team wrote on social media, announcing his return.

He has signed a two-year deal.

The Australian will link up with the likes of Paul Seixas, the team's young but already outstanding GC star, but as one of the most successful Grand Tour riders on their 2027 roster, he will still be able to expect opportunities to ride for himself.

"Hey everyone, guess who's back?" O'Connor said. "Can't wait to write another chapter Decathlon CMA CGM team, and take this jersey to good times and plenty of success. Can't wait to see you soon."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

O'Connor turned pro with Team Dimension Data in 2017, and had a standout year in 2020 when he won a stage of the Giro d'Italia, preempting his move to Decathlon. He finished fourth overall at the Tour de France in his very first season with the team and was their main GC leader alongside Felix Gall for four seasons.

His departure from the French squad coincided with Seixas' ascension to the pro ranks, stating his ambition to return to Grand Tour podiums as well as a desire to "race as an Aussie and win on an Aussie team".

But the top Grand Tour results haven't quite come in his time with Jayco, finishing outside of the top 10 in each of the four Grand Tours he's started with the Australian team. With Gall departing Decathlon for Lidl-Trek, space seemed to reopen for him at the French team.

Whilst Decathlon will gain a GC rider who can also support Seixas' big ambitions, Jayco lose their main Grand Tour hope, and look to be without a serious GC contender for 2027. Their new signings include Sam Welsford and Mikkel Honoré, plus a host of neo-pros and graduates from their development team.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.