Ben O'Connor returns to Decathlon CMA CGM

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Australian spent arguably his best years on the team between 2021 and 2024

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 08: Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at podium as second place winner during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 21 a 24.6km individual time trial stage from Madrid to Madrid / #UCIWT / on September 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Tour specialist Ben O'Connor will return to Decathlon CMA CGM in 2027 after two years with Jayco AlUla, the French team has announced.

O'Connor, 30, rode for Decathlon for four seasons between 2021 and 2024, winning stages of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España and finishing second overall at the Vuelta, before signing for Jayco AlUla in 2025.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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