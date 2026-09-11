Decathlon CMA CGM register for business in Switzerland – Could contractual benefits help them keep Paul Seixas?

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Team will continue to have French identity but its administrative base is switching to Switzerland, where there's a lighter tax burden

Cyclist Paul Seixas of the Decathlon CMA CGM Team is pictured in the middle during the presentation of the cycling teams for Stage 17 of the 2026 Tour de France
Paul Seixas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Decathlon CMA CGM team has registered for business in Switzerland, switching its paying agent from France in a move that’s understood to be linked to their fight to keep hold of their prized rider, Paul Seixas, in the long-term.

The possibility of such a switch, which would save considerable sums of money in taxes, was first raised in the spring, but denied by the team management at the time. It has now come to fruition.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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