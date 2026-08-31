Tadej Pogačar's clavical surgery 'went well' Monday as team confirms World Champion will remain in Barcelona for several days

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Slovenian received 'all-clear' from concussion protocol earlier than expected to undergo operation

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG in the Red Leader&#039;s Jersey prior to stage 8
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wore the red leader's jersey during stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning world champion Tadej Pogačar had surgery Monday for a fractured collarbone sustained on stage 8 of the Vuelta a España. The medical director for UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed the procedure was "successful" and Pogačar would remain in a Barcelona hospital for a portion of this week to begin recovery.

“This afternoon, Tadej underwent successful surgery on his left clavicle after receiving the all-clear to proceed with the operation. The procedure went well and he will remain in hospital for post-operative monitoring for a few days," Dr. Adrian Rotunno, the medical director for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, stated on the team's social media.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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