Reigning world champion Tadej Pogačar had surgery Monday for a fractured collarbone sustained on stage 8 of the Vuelta a España. The medical director for UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed the procedure was "successful" and Pogačar would remain in a Barcelona hospital for a portion of this week to begin recovery.

“This afternoon, Tadej underwent successful surgery on his left clavicle after receiving the all-clear to proceed with the operation. The procedure went well and he will remain in hospital for post-operative monitoring for a few days," Dr. Adrian Rotunno, the medical director for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, stated on the team's social media.

"When ready, Tadej will travel home to begin his recovery and rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff. We will continue to monitor his progress closely throughout the recovery process."

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Having won three of the first six stages at this year's Vuelta and wearing the leader's jersey, Pogačar crashed in the middle of the peloton with 32km to go on Saturday's stage. He departed the race in an ambulance, his left shoulder heavily padded in a sling, later diagnosed with a concussion, displaced left clavicle fracture, a stable C7 cervical fracture, and multiple abrasions.

He was initially treated after the crash in southern Valencia at hospital in Gandia, then transported north to Barcelona that evening. Due to the concussion, surgery was delayed as a precaution and he was cleared a day earlier than previously expected.

Upon arrival to hospital in Barcelona, Pogačar posted a photo of himself wearing a soft neck brace and showing bandages to his face and hand, using the music to Bee Gees' 'Stayin Alive' to convey a positive vibe.

The team has not confirmed any details about how the crash happened, there was speculation that the Slovenian may have swerved and gone down hard after hitting a small rock.

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For now, the quest to complete the sweep of Grand Tour GC titles is over for this season, as the Vuelta a España is the only one of the three he has not won yet. Pogačar has five Tour de France victories and one win at the Giro d'Italia. In question is his health status to race September 27 for a third road race World Championship.

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