Rising star Liam Slock deemed a 'powerful rider' set to strengthen Bahrain Victorious for next two seasons

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Belgian becomes the latest rider to depart Lotto-Intermarché, looking to build on his break-out year

Liam Slock came away from a Tour de France debut with a most combative prize on stage 8
Liam Slock came away from a Tour de France debut with a most combative prize on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breakout Belgian rider Liam Slock has signed with Bahrain Victorious for two years, the team announced Monday. The 25-year-old has had an eye-catching season with Lotto-Intermarché, securing his first professional win at GP Gippingen in June, in a dramatic finish that saw him hit the deck on the approach to the finish line.

Slock's arrival to Bahrain will bolster the team's strength in one-day racing and Grand Tours, with his power and versatility providing a great asset both in terms of team support, and his own potential chances, as he continues his development.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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