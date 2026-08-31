Liam Slock came away from a Tour de France debut with a most combative prize on stage 8

Breakout Belgian rider Liam Slock has signed with Bahrain Victorious for two years, the team announced Monday. The 25-year-old has had an eye-catching season with Lotto-Intermarché, securing his first professional win at GP Gippingen in June, in a dramatic finish that saw him hit the deck on the approach to the finish line.

Slock's arrival to Bahrain will bolster the team's strength in one-day racing and Grand Tours, with his power and versatility providing a great asset both in terms of team support, and his own potential chances, as he continues his development.

“This is a new step in my career, and I am immensely looking forward to developing further in this new environment at Bahrain Victorious. I am motivated to bring my experience and qualities and to strengthen the Classics group of the team," Slock said of his move.

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“At the same time, I want to thank Lotto for the past six years. I learned a huge amount there, was given great opportunities, and grew both as a rider and as a person. I am grateful for the people and experiences I take with me from this period, and I look forward with confidence to what the future brings.”

The move to Bahrain Victorious should see the Belgian continuing to make impressions at the WorldTour level. He made an impactful debut at the Tour de France, notching a number of breakaway efforts including a 40km solo attempt on stage 8 that saw him caught by the charging peloton just 1.3 kilometres from the finish line. He wasn't empty-handed, coming away with the most combative rider prize for the effort.

Slock is the second rider confirmed to be departing from the Belgian side following the announcement that Arnaud de Lie would be moving to Tudor Pro Cycling from 2027, and other key names from the squad may also be heading elsewhere, with Lennert van Eetvelt reportedly on the way to NSN.

Slock links with former Lotto teammate Alec Segaert at Bahrain, his younger compatriot who has had an excellent season since joining the team, including recording his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia in May.

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The team's performance manager Rod Ellingworth had this to say, on his new recruit: “We are very happy to add a powerful rider like Liam to our roster. He is a valuable addition who brings strength to all areas of our race programme, from one day races to stage races.

“His arrival is part of Bahrain Victorious’ continued effort to strengthen our core engine for stage races and the Spring Classics. We believe Liam has the qualities and mentality to play an important role in our team and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further with us.”

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