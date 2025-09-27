'With all my heart, I raced for her' – Anja Grossmann honours late Muriel Furrer with World Championships bronze medal

By published

Swiss rider finishes third in the junior road race in Kigali, a year on from the death of her teammate in the same race

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 27/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Junior Road Race Podium - Anja Grossmann (Switzerland) looks up to the sky after receiving the Bronze Medal in memory of teammate and friend Muriel Furrer who passed away during the Women Junior Road Race World Championship last year
Grossmann looked up to the sky as she received her bronze medal (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Taking a bronze medal in a World Championships is an emotional moment for any young rider, but that was particularly the case for Switzerland's Anja Grossman after finishing third in the 2025 junior road race - and stepping onto the podium a year on from the death of her teammate Muriel Furrer during the same event.

Furrer, a talented Swiss junior, died in tragic circumstances during the junior road race at the World Championships in Zurich in 2024, crashing off the course and not being found for some time.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.